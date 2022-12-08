HIGH POINT — Aftermarket auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts has opened its newest store at an Uptowne High Point intersection.
A ribbon-cutting for the 1401 N. Main St. store is scheduled for 11 a.m. today.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 6:19 am
The 6,889-square-foot store was built from the ground up on a quarter-acre site at the northwest corner of N. Main Street and W. Lexington Avenue, which was previously occupied by a Shell gas station that was demolished in 2015.
It replaced another Advance Auto Parts store that closed in the College Village shopping center on E. Lexington Avenue less than a mile away.
Headquartered in Raleigh, Advance Auto Parts operates more than 4,700 stores. In addition to parts and products for sale, the new store provides free curbside services, such as battery testing and installation, wiper blade installation and check-engine-light scanning.
Its hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
