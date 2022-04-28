HIGH POINT — The city has approved building plans for the ground-up construction of an Advance Auto Parts retail store at a long-vacant Uptowne High Point intersection.
Site preparation work has started at the northwest corner of N. Main Street and W. Lexington Avenue, which was previously occupied by a Shell gas station that was demolished in 2015.
The city on April 21 issued a commercial construction permit for a 6,889-square-foot building on the quarter-acre site, which has an official address of 1401 N. Main St.
Headquartered in Raleigh, Advance Auto Parts operates more than 4,700 stores that sell automotive aftermarket parts, according to its website.
Its new High Point store will replace another that closed in the College Village shopping center on E. Lexington Avenue less than a mile away.
Advance Auto Parts has one existing High Point location, at 2911 S. Main St.
It’s unclear what the construction timeline and estimated opening date is for the new project.
Efforts to reach a representative of Advance Auto Parts and the owner/developer of the site, Sam’s Commercial Properties of Matthews, were unsuccessful.
The site was already zoned to accommodate retail, but the developer had to get design approval for the building because it’s within the city’s Main Street overlay district, which has specific standards.
The approved site plan for the project shows the building will be oriented close to both streets at the intersection and will have a total of 28 parking spaces behind and beside the structure.
The site, which has been vacant for nearly seven years, previously drew interest from the High Point Alcoholic Beverage Control board, which considered building a new retail liquor store there in 2019 until dropping the idea after encountering opposition from the community.
The board instead chose to build a new store at the commercial center at Old Plank Road and N. Main Street.
