HIGH POINT – The Salvation Army of High Point invites the High Point community to help make Christmas morning brighter for almost 500 children in need this holiday season.
About 200 families came to The Salvation Army of High Point office in early October and registered for Christmas assistance. The children's names, needs, and wishes were placed on Angel Tree tags that are now available for adoption.
Each Angel Tree tag contains a child's age, gender, clothing size and gift wishes. Community members can select an angel, purchase items for that child based on the information on the tag, and then return the gifts for their angel to The Salvation Army of High Point on 301 West Green Drive.
There are three options to adopt an angel:
• Visit either Napa Auto Parts in High Point to select an angel tag from the trees in those stores.
• Visit Sammy G's in High Point to select an angel tag from its tree in the restaurant.
• Call The Salvation Army of High Point at 336-881-5400.
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program was created in 1979 by Majors Charles and Shirley White when they worked with a shopping mall in Lynchburg, Virginia, to provide clothing and toys for children at Christmas. The program got its name because the Whites identified the wishes of local children by writing their gift needs on Hallmark greeting cards that featured pictures of angels.
Through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program in High Point, necessities and Christmas gifts are provided for children from infants to age 12.
Community members can also support the program through Walmart’s Registry for Good by searching for “Salvation Army Angel Tree Registry” at https://www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood and clicking on “Salvation Army, High Point.”
For more information, visit www.tsahighpoint.org or call 336-881-5400.
