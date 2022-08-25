HIGH POINT — More than 1,000 acres in north High Point would be opened to residential development under proposed changes to the city’s airport overlay district.

For more than a decade, construction of new housing, as well as things like churches, day care centers and schools, has not been allowed in certain areas north of Skeet Club Road and west of N.C. 68 because of noise from overhead flights to and from Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Trending Videos