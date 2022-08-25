HIGH POINT — More than 1,000 acres in north High Point would be opened to residential development under proposed changes to the city’s airport overlay district.
For more than a decade, construction of new housing, as well as things like churches, day care centers and schools, has not been allowed in certain areas north of Skeet Club Road and west of N.C. 68 because of noise from overhead flights to and from Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The city has started the process of amending the district boundaries based on an updated PTIA study of noise patterns around the airport.
The changes would allow residential in three areas totaling 1,394 acres where it’s been prohibited and would remove altogether 2,793 acres from the 11,835-acre airport overlay district.
The Planning and Zoning Commission endorsed the changes in a split vote Tuesday.
The city reported that it has received a lot of calls about the amendments from property owners, some of whom voiced their support for the changes to the commission.
Steve Gossett said his family owns a 44-acre tract on Clinard Farms Road in one of the zones where residential has been prohibited but would be allowed under the changes.
“We’re very happy to see this happen,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming. It will give us options to explore other uses. There are a lot of areas here that are going to be opened up that will allow housing.”
Amanda Williams, vice president with BSC Holdings of High Point, which develops multifamily housing, said she believes the amendments don’t go far enough in opening up areas to residential growth.
“The Triad is short 4,000 apartments. Where are all these people going to live? Not High Point if we don’t allow housing because of your airport overlay,” she said.
Planning board members Mark Morgan, Joan Swift and Mark Walsh voted against the amendments, asking for more time to explore further loosening of the restrictions.
But the amendments, along with two related items, garnered a 5-3 vote in favor, with Chairman Tom Kirkman and commissioners Thad Juszczak, Angela Jimenez, Terry Venable and Ray Wheatley in support. Commissioner Alex Moore was absent.
The items will be considered by the City Council for final approval Sept. 19.
