HIGH POINT — The owner of the J.H. Adams Inn in High Point said he has no immediate plans for a property he just purchased next to the campus.
Gray Angell said he purchased 1102 N. Main St. as an investment property and that it could be used for expansion in the coming years, but nothing is imminent.
A converted apartment building that dates to the 1920s, it contains 1,265 square feet and includes offices for Freeman Kennett Architects, the Public House and Muckridge Custom Kitchens & Baths.
Angell said leases are in place for all three businesses to remain at their current locations, although some are considering moving.
He bought the property last week through a limited liability company for $700,000.
It’s next to the historic Elizabeth House on the campus of the Adams Inn, which is used for gatherings and event space.
The original part of the inn was built in 1918 as the home of John Hampton “Hamp” Adams, the co-founder of Adams-Millis Corp., which was one of the largest hosiery manufacturing companies in the world.
The campus, which includes 31 high-end hotel rooms, last year completed a $1.25 million renovation and expansion project that added 2,500 square feet of event space called the Atrium.
It was created by enclosing the outdoor courtyard next to Cristina Gray’s Restaurant & Bar, and is used for weddings, corporate meetings and social gatherings.
