HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department and people from the community will have a sobering conversation next week about the possibility of an active shooter terrorizing a local school, business or place of worship.
The police have been inundated with requests from schools, businesses and places of worship for guidance, so the police department decided to have a presentation at a large venue to reach as many people as possible at once, Lt. Travis Reams of the High Point Police Department said Monday during a briefing Monday at police headquarters.
The presentation will be 7-9 p.m. Oct. 11 at the High Point Theatre downtown at 220 E. Commerce Ave. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Anyone who wants to attend has to register by Friday at the website https://bit.ly/3RS8jMw. Video and audio recordings won’t be permitted at the presentation.
Reams said police want people to be able to understand their options if they find themselves amid an active shooter threat.
“We want you to think through the chaos,” he said.
Reams said requests in High Point for active shooter presentations have increased exponentially since a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, this past May and killed 19 children and two teachers.
The reports about the carnage in the Texas elementary school mass shooting has crystallized active shooter scenarios as a threat for a cross-section of residents of High Point, Reams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.