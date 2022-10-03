HPTNWS-10-04-22 SHOOTER.jpg

Lt. Travis Reams with the High Point Police Department speaks during a briefing Monday at police headquarters about the active shooter presentation the police department will hold with the community on Oct. 11, 7-9 p.m., at the High Point Theatre at 220 E. Commerce Ave.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department and people from the community will have a sobering conversation next week about the possibility of an active shooter terrorizing a local school, business or place of worship.

The police have been inundated with requests from schools, businesses and places of worship for guidance, so the police department decided to have a presentation at a large venue to reach as many people as possible at once, Lt. Travis Reams of the High Point Police Department said Monday during a briefing Monday at police headquarters.

