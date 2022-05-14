HIGH POINT — A new city commission to explore slavery reparations hasn’t met yet but is embroiled in controversy over its formation.
Jason Hicks of High Point says he was elected to a spot on the One High Point Commission by the local NAACP branch only to be removed because of his activism and his view that true reparations constitute only direct cash payments to the descendants of slaves.
He said others affiliated with the branch and the commission disagree and think reparations should be in the form of funding for social programs run by nonprofits.
During a May 7 podcast, Hicks said he thinks the appointment process was unduly influenced by Bernita Sims and others who made the selections in order to populate the commission with members affiliated with the Welfare Reform Liaison Project, a nonprofit Sims leads.
Sims, who is first vice president of the High Point NAACP branch, as well as a former mayor and City Council member, denied Hicks’ allegations, saying the WRLP won’t participate in any city reparations efforts and that the branch did not have Hicks removed from the commission.
The 13-member commission, which will hold its first meeting next month, was created at the request of the NAACP branch.
It’s charged with studying what the branch characterizes as the city’s support of slavery and complicity in racial discrimination and recommending possible remedies that might include a formal apology by the city and “awards of compensation.”
Hicks, Sims and several others associated with the NAACP and the commission participated in the podcast, which was hosted by a local organization called Flex the Vote.
Hicks, who’s a member of the NAACP branch, describes himself as a national and local activist and organizer, especially involving causes related to controversial police killings of civilians.
He’s vice president of the Fred Cox Life Matters Foundation, named for the High Point teenager shot and killed by a Davidson County deputy in 2020.
He said he thinks this in particular caused friction with others in the branch who did not want him serving in this role while on the commission.
After Hicks was elected as one of the branch’s two appointees to the commission, a faction within the NAACP tried several maneuvers to disqualify him, said podcast host Thomas Scott.
After Hicks reposted a social media post that originated somewhere else that included a derogatory depiction of District Attorney Avery Crump, the branch went to the state NAACP and had Hicks removed, Scott said.
The branch is apparently also concerned with the reparations views of one of its appointments who is on the commission, Courtney Alston Wilson, said Scott.
“Courtney is a person of interest to these folks,” he said on the podcast, which included Wilson. “They didn’t mention you by name, but if you were to ‘go rogue’ or ‘go left,’ that you would be removed from the commission.”
Hicks, who is white, said on the podcast he knows he’s not due any reparations. But he said he’s concerned that nonprofits like WRLP could insert themselves into the reparations movement.
“The One High Point Commission is overwhelmingly filled with current or former employees of WRLP, and Ms. Sims has come on this podcast and said reparations should be in the form of social programs and things of that nature, and that is what WRLP is,” Hicks said.
“It’s all a long game in the end for money to be funneled to WRLP,” he continued. “But I guarantee you, it will not happen. That is my intent: to make sure that funding does not go to WRLP in the form of reparations, because it will do absolutely nothing for the Black community in High Point.”
Sims is CEO of the WRLP, which is based in Greensboro and provides job training and other services for low-income clients.
She was on the selection committee that made nine of the appointments to the commission. Three of the appointees — Robert Williamson, Joseph Alston and Robert Sims — list the WRLP as their current employer on their applications to serve on the commission.
Bernita Sims called in to the podcast and said all of the applicants took it upon themselves to put their names forward without any prompting.
“You all have disparaged my organization,” Sims told the others on the podcast. “You have accused me of stacking the deck with the One High Point Commission with individuals who work for my organization or are affiliated with my organization. I think Jason is seeing ghosts somewhere, because there was no effort on my part for any of those individuals to apply. The selection committee did our due diligence based on the criteria.”
She also denied forcing Hicks off the commission and said the branch had no problem with his role on the Fred Cox foundation.
“There was no concerted effort on anybody’s part to remove Jason,” Sims said. “Whoever has come up with the supposition that this is a money-grab for WRLP, I assure you, we have no intent on looking for any money that has anything to do with reparations. We’re not going after any money. We’re not going after any programming.”
It will be up to the commission in its recommendations to determine what form reparations in High Point should take.
Part of the podcast touched on this theme.
Commission member Dawn Alston Paige, who describes herself as a “reparationist,” clearly stated her position on the topic.
“Reparations are direct, multigenerational cash payments, as well as other benefits,” she said. “It has to be Black-first. It has to be lineage-based. A descendant of an emancipated slave is a freedman. Therefore, you are owed reparations, not just because of what was done to your ancestors, but because of what was done to you at the start of emancipation.”
