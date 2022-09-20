GREENSBORO – The Atlantic Coast Conference will move its headquarters to Charlotte next year, the conference board of directors announced Tuesday morning.
GREENSBORO – The Atlantic Coast Conference will move its headquarters to Charlotte next year, the conference board of directors announced Tuesday morning.
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips called it "a transformational day for the ACC.
“The board decided that Charlotte – an amazing and vibrant community – not only meets but exceeds the needs of the ACC," he said.
The board's unanimous decision completes a comprehensive review to ensure that the conference office is best positioned for the changing dynamics of intercollegiate athletics, the conference said in a press release.
Criteria that were considering included location within the Eastern Time zone, population size and growth trends, access to a large hub airport with effective accessibility to and from all ACC member schools, anticipated benefit to the overall ACC brand, and financial considerations.
ACC Board of Directors chair and Duke University President Vincent E. Price thanked Greensboro "for what has been a truly wonderful relationship ... over the last 70 years.
The ACC’s new headquarters will be in Uptown Charlotte as part of Legacy Union’s Bank of America Tower. The development includes the world headquarters of Honeywell and major corporate offices for Bank of America, Deloitte, JLL, Robinson Bradshaw and Parker Poe.
The conference said it will use the 2022-23 academic year as a transition period to complete the relocation process.
