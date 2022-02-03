HIGH POINT — You’ll love them, yeah, yeah, yeah.
“Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles,” a concert featuring a nationally acclaimed Beatles tribute band, will be presented Friday evening at High Point University’s new Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. A limited number of complimentary community tickets are available and can be reserved online.
The Passing Zone, a comedy juggling act made famous on “America’s Got Talent,” will open the show.
Founded in 1975, “Rain” has a reputation for presenting a historically and artistically accurate re-enactment of Beatles music, performing more than two dozen of the Fab Four’s hits in the context of telling the band’s amazing history. The multimedia production incorporates high-definition backdrops that feature psychedelic effects, vintage television commercials and video footage of “Rain” cast members recreating iconic Beatles moments.
The award-winning, family-friendly show has been presented on Broadway and in tours across the country. The Associated Press called the show “the next best thing to seeing the Beatles.”
For more information about the show, including video highlights, visit www.raintribute.com.
