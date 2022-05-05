Groups that oppose abortion will renew attempts to restrict abortion in North Carolina if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
A draft ruling from the Supreme Court overturning the landmark 1973 decision that found a constitutional right to abortion was published by Politico on Monday and confirmed as authentic by the court on Tuesday. It was only the first draft, not the final ruling, which is still subject to changes and is not expected to be released until at least June.
Tami Fitzgerald, the founder and executive director of the socially conservative N.C. Values Coalition, said her organization would try to find consensus for the “strongest possible protections for both the unborn child and its mother.”
“The exciting opportunity in front of us is that, if the draft opinion holds, the outcome is that the North Carolina people will be able to decide the issue of abortion through their elected officials in the General Assembly,” Fitzgerald said.
The Values Coalition has supported various anti-abortion bills in the past, including House Bill 453, which would have banned physicians from performing abortions because of a fetus’ actual or presumed race or sex or because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. That bill, which passed the state House and Senate mostly along party lines except for the support of six House Democrats, was vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper.
There’s also a state law banning abortions after 20 weeks, which was found unconstitutional by a federal judge in 2019 but could be reinstated if Roe is overturned.
Republican efforts to pass anti-abortion laws in recent years have been blocked by Cooper’s veto power. That could change after November, however, if the GOP is able to win three additional seats in the state House and two additional seats in the state Senate, securing the supermajority needed to override vetoes.
A new poll released by Meredith College, which surveyed 1,225 registered voters April 25-27, showed that a slight majority of North Carolina voters, about 53%, supporting keeping abortion legal, either as now allowed or by expanding access to it. Nearly 39% either backed further restrictions or making abotion illegal in all cases. The remaining voters said they didn’t know what they would support.
David McLennan, a professor of political science at Meredith College and the director of the Meredith Poll, said that division makes it difficult to determine what kinds of measures would generate broad support.
“In other words, whoever is going to be the champion for abortion laws in the legislature, is going to have to make a tough decision and really run the risk of not having his entire or her entire caucus come along with them,” McLennan said.
