HIGH POINT — In a campaign for elected office, it’s usually what the candidates say or place on their website that generate the most political heat.
But in the contest for the 6th Congressional District, it’s what Republican challenger Christian Castelli no longer has on his campaign website that has piqued interest.
Earlier this summer Castelli removed a post about his opposition to abortion.
At the time that the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision repealing Roe v. Wade on June 24, Castelli had this statement on his website standing firmly against abortion: “As a devout Christian, I will protect the unborn from conception to birth. I believe life begins at conception and we must do everything in our power to protect the defenseless at every stage of life.”
Polls and special election outcomes across the nation show the political fallout from the repeal of Roe v. Wade appears to be helping Democratic or pro-abortion-rights candidates.
Castelli told The High Point Enterprise on Friday that he hasn't changed his position on abortion.
"Regardless of circumstances, every abortion is nothing less than the intentional taking of an innocent life," he said. "I have not changed my pro-life stance. I care about both heartbeats — the mother and the baby. That belief will guide any votes on the topic. I realize there will be the need for exceptions as we transition from an 'abortion on demand' view of life to a more humane, pro-life society.”
Manning, a first-term Democratic representative, said she isn’t shying away from her pro-abortion-rights position.
“After the fall of Roe vs. Wade, voters are rightfully concerned about their access to reproductive care,” Manning said. “Republican state legislatures have already passed laws criminalizing abortion, and Washington Republicans said they’d follow suit if they win the majority this year. Mr. Castelli’s effort to hide his extreme and unpopular stance on abortion from Triad voters is deceitful and wrong.”
A statement on Maning’s campaign website says that she cosponsored and voted in favor of the Women’s Health Protection Act to codify abortion rights into law.
The political news website Politico has reported that some GOP candidates across the country have been de-emphasizing their opposition to abortion.
The Washington Post named Castelli among four Republican congressional candidates in North Carolina who had removed references to their opposition to abortion from campaign websites or curtailed references to the issue in campaigning.
Manning, with a background as an attorney, and Castelli, a former Green Beret, are running in a redrawn 6th District that covers all of Guilford County, parts of southeastern Forsyth County, all of Rockingham County and virtually all of Caswell County.
Political analysts say the district leans toward a Democratic candidate but is more competitive for a Republican than the previous 6th District, which comprised all of Guilford County and the southeastern section of Forsyth County.
The general election is Nov. 8, with early voting starting Oct. 20.
