HIGH POINT — High Point University invites community members to don their holiday attire and come to ABC’s national Christmas Eve worship service.
Recording of the service will take place on HPU’s campus on Oct. 26 at 6:45 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The program will air on Christmas Eve on ABC affiliates across the country.
The Rev. Michael Brown, a member of HPU’s board of trustees, helped bring the opportunity to campus. Brown is an author, preacher, adjunct professor and recently retired as senior minister at Marble Collegiate Church in New York City. Brown, an HPU alumnus, said he previously hosted the ABC Christmas worship service at Marble Collegiate.
“So when they asked me to do it again and said can I do it anywhere, I wanted to do it at High Point University and show off this beautiful campus and wonderful community,” Brown said.
Local clergy and HPU community members will share Scripture readings and prayers. Several High Point University groups will perform holiday music, including the University Singers, the Women’s Chorus, the Men’s Glee Club, the Chapel Choir and the Chamber Singers.
To request tickets to this free event contact HPU Concierge by calling 336-841-4636 or emailing concierge@highpoint.edu. Tickets are required and must be secured by Oct. 20.
Audience members are asked to wear holiday worship service attire. Because this event is being filmed live to air nationally on Christmas Eve, the university asks that guests bring only children who are 12 years old or older.
Participants will enter the HPU campus at the main entrance at the intersection of Montlieu Avenue and University Parkway, and parking will be in lots A and B.
