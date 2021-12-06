This is a tale of two servicemen, bound by duty to — and love for — their country.
They were born a couple of years apart, both in North Carolina, and grew up in neighboring cities. Both enlisted in the Navy in the late 1930s, when most of the nation didn’t know Pearl Harbor from Pearl Buck.
As far as we know, the two young men — Herman Wilson Hoke of High Point and William Cicero Miller of Thomasville — never met. By simple fate, though, they both found themselves stationed at the naval base at Pearl Harbor, then a relatively unheard-of harbor on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, near Honolulu.
Oahu must’ve been a sailor’s dream, a paradise of white, sandy beaches, stunning sunsets and beautiful hula girls, all of them a feast for a young serviceman’s eyes.
That all changed on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941 — 80 years ago today — when a surprise attack by Japanese forces turned their Pacific paradise into a fiery hell. The bloody assault destroyed or damaged 19 American naval vessels, claimed more than 2,400 lives, wounded another 1,000 and thrust the United States into World War II.
One of those two young servicemen would live to tell the tale of having survived Pearl Harbor.
The other would not.
****
Herman Hoke, who was born in Newton in 1917, moved to High Point with his family in the late 1920s. Among other jobs here, he once served as a carrier for The High Point Enterprise. It was in 1938, at age 20, that he enlisted in the Navy.
The year before, in October, Thomasville native William C. Miller also had joined the Navy, only a few months after graduating from Fair Grove High School.
In December 1941, Hoke and Miller certainly were aware of the intense war taking place in other parts of the world — and they must’ve known of the possibility that the U.S. might get involved — but neither could’ve suspected the critical role Pearl Harbor would play in drawing the U.S. into war. That date, Dec. 7, would live in infamy not only in their country, but in their own families.
Hoke served as a carpenter’s mate aboard the USS Dale, a destroyer that was moored at Pearl Harbor that morning, with about 300 men on board. Shortly before 8 a.m., Hoke and some of his crewmates down in the ship’s carpenter’s shop heard loud explosions from above, but thought nothing of it — they assumed the Army was conducting artillery demolitions.
Moments later, though, a mess-room steward entered the shop, out of breath from running.
“Give me some bolt cutters!” he shouted. “We’ve got to cut the locks off of the anti-aircraft — the Japs are attacking!”
Hoke gave the steward some bolt cutters and then went up on deck. Japanese torpedo planes and dive bombers filled the skies and were dropping bombs everywhere. The ship’s anti-aircraft artillery crew shot down a Japanese plane, but the USS Dale was a sitting duck. The ship had to escape the harbor.
Meanwhile, Miller’s ship — the USS Enterprise, an aircraft carrier — was already out of the harbor and wasn’t due to return to base until later that day. That morning, though, Miller and fellow North Carolinian Lt. Clarence Dickinson Jr. were flying a Navy scout aircraft, with Dickinson piloting and Miller acting as his rear-gunner. They were under orders to refuel their plane and return to base ahead of the Enterprise.
As they neared Oahu, they came under attack from enemy aircraft. Miller manned the .30-caliber machine gun onboard and began firing at the Japanese Zero fighter planes, knocking one from the sky. He continued firing relentlessly, ultimately exhausting his ammunition.
The U.S. plane was greatly outnumbered by Japanese aircraft, which riddled the plane and wounded Miller. When the plane caught fire, Dickinson ordered Miller to bail out, but he received no reply. The pilot escaped the flaming craft and parachuted to safety, but his rear-gunner went down with the plane in a cane field.
For the next month, Miller would be listed as missing in action, but Dickinson knew better — his crewman from Thomasville had not survived.
****
According to Miller’s niece, Rebecca Gilliland of Thomasville, the news of Miller’s death devastated the family, which included his parents and several siblings. He also was survived by his high-school sweetheart, whom he had planned to marry on Dec. 14, 1941. More than 2,000 people attended his funeral, and his remains were buried in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Thomasville.
Miller’s bravery and heroism earned him a posthumous commendation from the commander in chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, as well as a Purple Heart. In addition, a Navy destroyer was named for Miller. Christened in 1943, the USS William C. Miller earned seven World War II battle stars and was in Tokyo Bay for the Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japanese forces.
Back home in Thomasville, a VFW post also was named for the Thomasville native.
By contrast, Hoke survived the horror of Pearl Harbor. A bomb landed in the water right beside the USS Dale, splashing Hoke and a few of his comrades, but the ship managed to escape the harbor undamaged. He suffered an ear injury during the attack and was hearing-impaired the rest of his life.
After retiring from the Navy in 1964, with 26 years of service, Hoke returned to High Point and launched a home improvement business and eventually became a successful general contractor.
In 1971, he joined the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, serving as an officer in the state chapter and attending numerous survivor reunions. Hoke championed the cause of the association, which was dedicated not only to honoring those veterans who had survived the attack at Pearl Harbor, but also remembering those fallen comrades who had not.
Hoke died in 2001 at age 83. His son, Mike Hoke, says “Pop” was fiercely proud of his service and of those who served with him.
Like William Cicero Miller. Hoke never met Miller, but he honored him with his years of distinguished service.
Two hometown servicemen: One was killed in combat, the other lived much longer.
But in his own way, each one died a hero.
