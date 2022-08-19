HIGH POINT — “Dessert Before Dinner,” an informational reception hosted by A Special Blend, will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St.
Officials announced in May that A Special Blend, a Greensboro coffee shop that hires developmentally disabled individuals, will open its second location in High Point.
Tuesday’s event is being held to celebrate A Special Blend coming to High Point and to inform the community about the organization.
Dessert and coffee will be served, and donations will be accepted to benefit A Special Blend.
The shop, which is expected to open in early 2023, will be at 504 N. Main St. in a building adjacent to First United Methodist. The shop is expected to employ between 20 and 40 developmentally disabled individuals.
