HIGH POINT — We’re hiring.
That’s the message from A Special Blend, the new nonprofit High Point coffee shop that hires intellectually and developmentally disabled adults to help improve the quality of their lives.
An informational meeting for individuals — and their families — who are interested in applying for a job at A Special Blend will be held Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St., said Dennis Murphy, director of A Special Blend.
“This will be a chance for them to come and ask questions about the whole process,” Murphy said. “There will also be an opportunity for them to go ahead and fill out an application.”
Additional application assistance days will be held April 20 and 27 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at A Special Blend’s Greensboro shop, 3900-C W. Market St.
The High Point shop, at 504 N. Main St. beside First United Methodist, will employ about 40 intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals, according to the shop’s website.
Murphy expects a good turnout at Monday’s meeting.
“To give you an idea, when we did this in Greensboro, we had 120 to 130 people apply,” he said. “The response in High Point has been excellent. There’s not a lot to do in High Point for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, so we think there will be a good crowd.”
According to Murphy, the High Point shop is expected to open in mid-August, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
