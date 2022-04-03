HIGH POINT — For the past two years, Jason McQuillan said his customers have been scrambling to find home furnishings products to meet surging demand amid a global supply-chain slowdown.
Sales manager for furniture supplier Aspenhome in Phoenix, he said the opening day of spring High Point Market on Saturday was showing signs that dealers were taking the time to come look at new product introductions in his showroom and others.
“I feel like it’s definitely coming back to some normalcy. Attendance has been up,” he said in the company’s showroom in the International Home Furnishings Center. “We’re seeing customers that are coming in with the intention to be set for the long term, instead of just, ‘I need something quick.’ ”
This is the fourth Market to be held since the coronavirus pandemic, and marketgoers said it appeared to them to be the best-attended trade show since 2019.
“We’re extremely pleased with the traffic that we’re seeing,” said Comer Wear, vice president of marketing for Century Furniture. “Overall, I think the mood and just general atmosphere is very positive and upbeat.”
The company still faces backlogs in producing sold orders at its factory in Hickory, she said.
“But we have launched new editions at each of our companies this Market because people come here to be inspired, and we want to make sure that we’re also satisfying that need,” Wear said.
“Designers haven’t been able to get out and shop and attend shows the same way they normally would, so it’s important for us and certainly important for the High Point Market to put on a fresh face and make sure that we’re doing our job when they spend the money to travel here of giving them something to be excited about,” she said.
For companies that source all of their products overseas like Coast to Coast Imports, the supply chain continues to be “an absolute challenge” said David MacIntosh, chief administrative officer.
“We’re fortunate to be in a good position,” he said. “The amount of containers we’ve been able to get on the water is very good, so we’re lucky.”
The company imports its products from India and southeast Asia and its customers include some of the top 100 furniture dealers, he said.
“There have been a lot of very important customers that have come in early,” he said of Market attendance. “What you don’t know is, how busy will it remain? Will it stay busy? Right now, it looks very good. Tuesday would be more telling.”
Omnia Leather opened a second factory in California to try to get ahead of its backlog, but it can still take six to nine months to get a piece made, said Katherine Skinner, merchandising manager.
“Then it takes another month to get to the dealer, which is really frustrating,” she said. “It’s challenging to find labor.”
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
