THOMASVILLE — Army Cpl. Rex Warner Powell’s 73-year odyssey ended Friday at Salisbury National Cemetery, where the soldier was finally laid to rest with full military honors.

An Army detachment from Fort Liberty, more than a dozen motorcyclists from the Rolling Thunder POW/MIA advocacy group, and the commander of the Randolph County Honor Guard were among those who helped escort the young soldier to his final resting place, nearly three-quarters of a century after his death on a North Korean battlefield.