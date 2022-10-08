There’s no shortage of talent on the roster of Major League Baseball players with ties to High Point.

Future Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews played for the High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms. So did future all-stars Al Rosen and Curt Flood. Another future Hall of Famer, Luke Appling, was born in High Point. Current San Diego Padres star Wil Myers played his high-school ball at Wesleyan Christian Academy.

