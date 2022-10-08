There’s no shortage of talent on the roster of Major League Baseball players with ties to High Point.
Future Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews played for the High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms. So did future all-stars Al Rosen and Curt Flood. Another future Hall of Famer, Luke Appling, was born in High Point. Current San Diego Padres star Wil Myers played his high-school ball at Wesleyan Christian Academy.
That’s quite a roster — and there are others — but what this lineup really needs is a pitcher.
Well, we’ve got one for you. And, confidentially, of all the players who ever laced up a pair of cleats in High Point, this pitcher could be the finest of them all — except nobody around here’s ever heard of him. That’s partly because he played here nearly a century ago, but there’s another reason for his obscurity:
He was Black.
You see, back in the 1920s, The High Point Enterprise — like a lot of mainstream newspapers, particularly in the South — didn’t provide much coverage of Black teams. Which is a shame, because the High Point Red Sox were a force in the old Negro Piedmont League.
And right-handed pitcher Laymon Yokely — probably the greatest High Point player you’ve never heard of — was apparently an absolute stud on the mound.
Yokely was a kid from Winston-Salem who attended Livingstone College in Salisbury, where he enrolled in the ministry program in the mid-1920s. He also played baseball there, and it turns out the young divinity student had a pretty divine fastball.
So divine, in fact, that during his college years, Yokely moonlighted with the aforementioned Red Sox, who played at High Point’s Welch Field. It’s not clear what years Yokely played here or what his record was — remember, Black teams received only scant newspaper coverage — but the fireballing righty must’ve made quite an impression on opposing batters.
The strongest evidence is this: In a 2002 book titled “Baseball in the Carolinas,” baseball historian Bijan C. Bayne wrote that Yokely threw back-to-back no-hitters for the Red Sox. Bayne says he found that information by scouring microfilm of several vintage African-American newspapers.
A no-hitter is impressive enough in any league. But consecutive no-hitters? That’s elite.
And High Point was just the beginning.
Lured by his dreams of playing professionally, Yokely dropped out of college in 1926 and headed north, where — at age 20 — he signed with the Baltimore Black Sox of the old Negro Leagues.
Yokely would pitch for other Negro Leagues teams, too, but it was with the Black Sox that he made a name for himself, drawing favorable comparisons to the likes of Bob Feller and Satchel Paige. In fact, the 1930 Black Sox pitching rotation included Yokely and Paige, but Yokely was considered the staff ace.
Yeah, he was that good.
During his Black Sox years, Yokely threw six no-hitters. For the sake of comparison, Nolan Ryan threw seven, and Sandy Koufax had only four.
“Sure,” you might say, “but Yokely never pitched in the majors.”
Fair point, but the only reason he didn’t pitch in the majors was because he was Black. And remember, two years ago Major League Baseball officially recognized Negro Leagues players as major-leaguers, acknowledging they were every bit as good as white players of that era.
Yokely was well-loved in Baltimore. The day he took his sweetheart to get married in 1931, the ceremony was delayed because the baseball-loving preacher kept asking the groom-to-be about his exploits on the field.
That adulation may have doomed Yokely’s career, though. Bios suggest the Black Sox, attempting to draw large crowds, put the fans’ favorite pitcher on the mound more often than they should’ve, and it burned out his arm. As early as 1930, his fastball was already losing some of its heat.
Regardless, some baseball historians argue the one-time High Point pitcher belongs in the Baseball Hall of Fame, alongside some of his fellow Negro Leaguers. A Society for American Baseball Research writer called him “the best pitcher not in the Hall of Fame,” adding that he was “better than many who are in Cooperstown.”
After his baseball career ended, Yokely remained in Baltimore and opened a shoeshine parlor. He died in 1975, at age 69, and was returned to his native Winston-Salem to be buried.
Sadly, nearly half a century later, the legend of Laymon Yokely — including his remarkable feats in High Point — has largely been forgotten. And we’re left to wonder, had his race not been a factor, what might’ve been.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.