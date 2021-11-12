HIGH POINT — Like his daddy before him, A.J. Croce has a name.
Unfortunately, though, that name is the same as his daddy’s — Croce, as in Jim Croce, the late singer/songwriter who died in a 1973 plane crash — and for years, the son did his best to distance himself from that name as he tried to find his footing as a singer/songwriter in his own right.
“I didn’t talk about my father in interviews,” Croce says by telephone from his home in Nashville, Tennessee. “It was off-limits for a long time, because I wanted my own identity.”
These days, though, Croce embraces his father’s name and legacy. Sunday evening, his popular “Croce Plays Croce” tour comes to the High Point Theatre.
“The fundamental idea is that it’s the music of my father, my music and the music that connects us,” Croce says. “That can include jazz, blues, R&B, soul music, even some old folk songs and country. It just depends on the evening, but it gives me a great opportunity to have a lot of fun and share this music that so many people have enjoyed.”
Jim Croce, who was only 30 when he died, had an amazingly successful 18-month period before his death. During that time, he recorded three popular albums and scored hits with such songs as “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim,” “Operator,” “Time In A Bottle,” “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown,” “Workin’ at the Car Wash Blues,” “I’ll Have To Say I Love You In A Song” and “I’ve Got A Name.”
Even after Croce’s death, his folk-rock music remained popular. His record sales have topped the 45 million mark, and his songs have been featured on more than 375 compilations.
Meanwhile, A.J., who was only 2 when his father died, grew up knowing who his father was and aware of his legacy, but he forged his own musical path. As a piano-playing vocalist, he favored the blues and jazz-rooted music of performers such as Ray Charles and Allen Toussaint.
It wasn’t until a few years ago that A.J. discovered a true musical connection between him and his dad. While digitizing some of his father’s old tapes, he came across a reel-to-reel tape filled with covers of old blues and folk tunes by the likes of Fats Waller, Bessie Smith and Pink Anderson.
“These were songs I had been playing since I was 12,” A.J. says. “I realized we had a lot of similar tastes in music. Part of it may have been because I grew up listening to his record collection — guys like Otis Redding and Sam Cooke and a lot of great R&B stuff — but more than that, there was just this strong sense of connection.”
Now 50, A.J. has released 10 albums, his most recent a collection of some of his favorite cover songs titled “By Request.”
And at long last, he has embraced his father’s music and legacy, which is why he chose to embark on the “Croce Plays Croce” tour and celebrate his dad and the musical bond they share.
“He was a great songwriter,” A.J. says. “And when I found the connections between us, I realized this was a way I could pay tribute to his legacy and feel good about performing — not just his music, but everything in the show.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.