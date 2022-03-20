HIGH POINT — Three miniature flags sit on a bookcase in the office of the Rev. Steve Livengood, constant reminders of the two countries he loves most.
The U.S. flag, a resplendent red, white and blue, represents the nation where Livengood has lived his entire life. Two Ukrainian flags, with their now-familiar blue-over-yellow design, represent where a piece of his broken heart resides.
“I have a lot of friends in Ukraine, people that I love,” says Livengood, the senior pastor of Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church, who has been on numerous mission trips to the embattled country over the past quarter-century. “They are an amazing, loving people, and these past few weeks have been heartbreaking to watch.”
Livengood, a 59-year-old Thomasville native, has good reason to love Ukraine, and to fear for its future as Russia’s invasion of the country continues to intensify. In addition to his mission trips there, during which he saw thousands of people come to Christ, it was actually Livengood’s first mission trip to Ukraine in 1998 that led him to enter the ministry.
Traveling that year with a group called Missionary Encouragers, Livengood led a team of about 30 volunteers from the High Point-Thomasville area as they distributed Bibles, food, medical supplies and eyeglasses, all the while sharing the Gospel. Each day, they would also invite Ukrainians to a crusade being held that night. The 10-day trip made a profound impact on Livengood.
“When I came back home, I was miserable in my workplace,” he recalls. “I was crying, and I didn’t know why. God began to speak to me — ‘You’ve got to do something like this all the time’ — and I began to sense he was calling me to ministry.”
Next thing he knew, he had enrolled in seminary and was on the path to becoming a pastor with a heart for missions, and particularly missions in Ukraine. Wherever Livengood pastored — from Greenwood Baptist in Thomasville to churches in Charlotte and Columbia, Tennessee — he continued taking mission groups to Ukraine.
“Many of the cities you’re seeing right now in the news are cities we went to — Kherson, Kyiv, Odessa, Yalta,” Livengood says. “The goal was to plant churches in those regions, get pastors in those churches, and hope that one day they’d be able to survive by themselves.”
Livengood’s wife, Kim, and his daughter, Stephanie Cross, have accompanied him on some of the mission trips.
Now, though, as Livengood watches the devastation occurring at the hands of the Russian army, he can’t help but wonder what the future holds for Ukraine and its people.
“I have a sense of heartbreak and a sense of helplessness,” he says.
“My heart breaks for my friends and their safety, of course, but also for their lives just being turned upside-down. I’m trying to keep up with them on Facebook. I get newsletters from some who are missionaries on the ground there. I watch the news multiple times every day, and I’m checking headlines constantly. My heart just breaks for those people.”
Livengood says he’s heard stories of pastors being arrested, or even killed, as churches are being shut down. But he’s also hearing stories of missionaries who are ministering to refugees and helping them get back on their feet.
Through it all, Livengood keeps thinking back to a quote by the late Joe Hester, who headed Missionary Encouragers, during a mission trip.
“We have to do this while we can,” Hester told his mission team. “The Soviet Union fell and the door’s open, but we don’t know how long it will remain open.”
Now, Livengood fears, the door is closing.
“I’m seeing devastation at these places where I stood,” he says. “I’m seeing tanks and blown-up buildings in places where we saw God do amazing work, and it’s just heartbreaking.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
