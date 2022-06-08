HIGH POINT — Promotional Hopalong Cassidy hats, once treasured by countless pint-sized gunslingers who adored the popular cowboy star, are about as scarce as feathers on a horse these days.
But the High Point Museum now has one, courtesy of a former High Point woman whose family owned the hat for more than 65 years.
“My brother used to wear it with his six-shooters,” recalled Jean Sanders Shumaker, who donated the black felt hat to the museum last week. “We both used to play with it, and we wish now that we hadn’t.”
The hat, which has Cassidy’s name printed across the front and remains in pretty good condition for its age, was originally given to Shumaker’s father, Hoyt Sanders, by Cassidy himself in the mid-1950s. “Hoppy,” as his fans called him, and his horse, Topper, came to High Point to appear in the High Point Christmas Parade in 1955 and 1956, and his appearances here were sponsored by Lindale Dairy, which Sanders managed at the time.
“As the manager, my father would’ve interacted with Mr. Cassidy in preparation for the parade, so that’s when he gave my father the hat,” said Shumaker, who now lives in Fort Collins, Colorado. “I was too young, but my brother and my cousin both remember meeting him.”
After Shumaker and her brother, Don Sanders, outgrew their cowboy-playing days, the hat was stored away for safekeeping. Shumaker found it in 1989, while going through some things after her mother’s death. She remembers thinking it could be valuable, so she kept it.
After moving to Colorado in 1998, Shumaker took the hat to a western wear store to have it professionally cleaned and shaped. The vintage hat quickly drew a crowd there.
“They called every employee in the store to come look at the thing,” Shumaker said. “It’s like it was the Shroud of Turin.”
With the hat cleaned and appropriately stored in a Stetson hatbox, Shumaker held on to her hat for a couple more decades, before deciding she should donate it.
High Point Museum officials were thrilled to add the hat to their permanent collection. The hat not only belonged to a well-known celebrity, but it also represents a relationship that celebrity had with a prominent High Point business.
“Hopalong Cassidy was a promotional star of Lindale Dairy,” said Marian Inabinett, curator of collections. “He was appearing on Lindale Dairy cartons, and he was brought here for the Christmas parade by Lindale Dairy. It shows that there was a robust local business community here.”
According to Inabinett, the hat is not on display yet, but probably will be soon, perhaps in a Christmas parade exhibit or a Lindale Dairy exhibit.
Shumaker said donating the hat was a better option than hanging on to it.
“If we had kept it in our family, it would’ve ended up in a dumpster somewhere,” she said. “Our children don’t even know who Hopalong Cassidy was, or how significant he was during that era. So why not share it with the people in High Point who would remember it, or whose parents would remember it? That just seemed like the right thing to do.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
