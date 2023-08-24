HIGH POINT — For years, Sheena — a pooch with a penchant for playfulness — has made a habit of getting loose, but her most recent escape may cause her to rethink life on the lam.
The 12-year-old hybrid Houdini — part Jack Russell terrier, part German shepherd, part escape artist — apparently scaled a backyard fence during a thunderstorm last week and took off running.
What happened next is an unexplained odyssey that somehow took Sheena to north Greensboro — some 20 miles from her home on E. Farriss Avenue — followed by trips to an emergency veterinary clinic and the Guilford County Animal Shelter, before she finally returned home Tuesday.
“She had a history of jumping up and scaling our 6-foot fence in the backyard,” said Sheena’s owner, Vicki Felts. “But she’s never gone anywhere. She would always just come around and bang on the front door to come back in. We put up an electric fence so she couldn’t get out, and she hadn’t gotten out anymore until now.”
Felts and her fiance, Mac Voysey, weren’t home when the storm hit, but here’s what they believe happened: Sheena went to the backyard through a doggie door. The storm had knocked out the power, so when she got near the electric fence, it didn’t give its usual warning buzz, and she realized she could scale the fence like the good ol’ days. Off she went.
When Felts got home that evening and discovered Sheena’s disappearance, she was frantic. Only three weeks earlier, she’d had to euthanize another of her three dogs — Marley, a yellow Lab, who had cancer — and now Sheena was missing. Felts and Voysey scoured the neighborhood and social media, but found no trace of Sheena.
It wasn’t until the next day, when Felts went to the animal shelter — where, coincidentally, she had rescued Sheena as a puppy 12 years ago — that the mystery was solved.
When she showed shelter employees a photo of Sheena, asking if they’d seen her, they replied that they had a similar-looking dog in their surgical unit, but they had scanned her microchip and learned the dog’s name was Gemma. Felts’ heart sank, but only for a moment.
“That’s when it dawned on me,” she said. “When I adopted her, her name was Gemma, and I had changed it to Sheena.”
Sure enough, the dog in the surgical unit was Sheena.
“The minute she saw me, her tail started wagging,” Felts said. “It was very obvious she knew who her mommy was.”
Felts admits she was pretty ecstatic, too. But the question remained, where had Sheena been?
Shelter employees filled in some of the gaps. They were told Sheena had been found on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, with an injured front left leg. A good Samaritan had rescued her and taken her to an emergency veterinary clinic, where a splint was put on her leg. From there, she was transferred to the shelter.
But how had Sheena gotten all the way to Battleground Avenue?
Felts can only speculate. She believes someone picked the dog up in High Point and perhaps put her in the back of a pickup truck. Sheena’s injury — a double compound fracture — is consistent with having jumped out of a moving vehicle, a veterinary orthopedic surgeon told Felts, so the thinking is that she jumped from the truck on Battleground. It does not appear Sheena was hit by a car, Felts was told.
That leaves Felts to wonder why the initial person who picked up Sheena took her to Greensboro. The individual could’ve been stealing her, but Felts chooses to believe there’s some other, less sinister reason.
“Sheena can’t tell us, so it’s all just speculation,” she said. “I’m just grateful to have her back.”
Sheena underwent surgery on her leg Tuesday and is now back at home, where she faces a six- to eight-week recovery period. On that timetable, she should be healthy again by Nov. 4, when Felts and Voysey are getting married.
“She has to walk down the aisle,” Felts said happily. “She’s my bridesmaid.”
