HIGH POINT — Marie Shirley must feel like she’s stuck in the old frozen-in-time “Groundhog Day” movie with Bill Murray.
Every time the High Point woman gets in her 2010 Honda CR-V, the vehicle’s date and time on her dashboard display clock read “Jan. 1, 2002 (Sun.)” and “4:00.”
“Not that it matters that much,” Shirley says with a chuckle. “I’m not that fastened to time, but sometimes you do wonder what time it is, and it’s just frustrating to look down and know that it’s wrong.”
It wasn’t always wrong, mind you. When Shirley traded in her 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee for the Honda in early November, the CR-V kept the time and date just fine. But at midnight on New Year’s Eve, when most clocks were rolling over to 12:00 on Jan. 1, 2022 — a Saturday — the clock on Shirley’s CR-V reverted to the aforementioned 4:00 on Jan. 1, 2002.
To add to the technological troubles, Jan. 1, 2002, was not actually a Sunday — it was a Tuesday.
Shirley’s not alone. She’s one of countless drivers of typically older-model Hondas and Acuras around the world who are dealing with the same glitch — an inaccurate date and time that cannot be fixed manually by the driver. Honda dealerships, including those in the Triad, have been fielding calls from frustrated owners, but their service representatives have also been unable to fix the problem.
According to online reports, the malfunction stems from a coding oversight related to the vehicles’ global positioning satellite signal. Honda officials say they are aware of the issue and are working to fix it — but if they’re unable to do so, the problem will self-correct in August.
In the meantime, Shirley has replaced her mucked-up modern technology with a vintage 1940 Westclock alarm clock — the kind you wind by hand — to keep time for her in the car, and it works perfectly.
“In a world where everything is digitized and computerized, it seems like this could be an easy fix,” she says, “but obviously it’s not.”
