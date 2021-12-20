HIGH POINT — Ken Brown couldn’t help but smile as he pulled an authentic game-worn football jersey over his head Monday morning.
The jersey, white with royal blue trim and numbers, had belonged to Ragsdale High School — where Brown played football nearly half a century ago — but now it’s his. It even bears a “52” on both sides, the same number he wore in high school.
“I used to be able to fit shoulder pads under this,” Brown said with a chuckle as he pulled the jersey snugly over his button-down shirt. “But not now.”
No, the jersey may not have been a perfect fit, but the tribute was.
Friends from Wesleyan Christian Academy — with cooperation from Ragsdale’s head football coach, Johnny Boykin — presented the jersey to Brown at his home Monday as a gift of appreciation for his long history of positively affecting young people’s lives through teaching, coaching and sharing God’s love.
“Ken Brown is a great coach, he’s a great father, he’s a great husband, and he’s a great Christian,” said Tim Rickman, high-school principal at Wesleyan, where Brown taught and coached for years. “We just wanted to give this to you and tell you how much we love you and appreciate you, not only for what you’ve done at Wesleyan, but for what you’ve done all over this city.”
Brown, a 74-year-old High Point native, was diagnosed with stomach cancer this past summer — on the same day his wife, Dianne, was diagnosed with breast cancer — and his prognosis is poor.
His spirit, though, remains strong and inspiring.
“The last time I saw the doctor, he said there was nothing more they could do,” said Brown, who has had radiation and chemotherapy treatments. “But y’all know I’m a fighter, and I’m fighting this cancer and I’m gonna beat it — that’s my goal. And if I don’t beat it, I’m gonna be up there in heaven getting a brand new body, and y’all will be envious because I’ll have a rippled stomach.”
Rickman was joined for the presentation by four other men with Wesleyan ties: Rob Brown, head of school; Tim Kohns, middle-school principal; Andy Thompson, Brown’s fellow track coach; and Kyle Auman, who played football under Brown at Ragsdale and later taught with him at Wesleyan.
“You’ve made a difference in all of our lives,” Rickman said.
Brown participated on the football and track teams at Ragsdale, where he graduated in 1966. He went on to coach football, track and basketball at several area high schools, including T. Wingate Andrews, Allen Jay and Northwest Guilford. He finished his career at Wesleyan, where he taught and coached from 2004 until his retirement last year.
He also has participated in numerous international mission trips through the years — visiting such countries as China, Russia, Romania and Guatemala — with organizations including International School Project, Sports Ambassadors and Chinese Students Impacting.
Brown said he was genuinely touched by the jersey presentation.
“But that jersey doesn’t mean as much to me as those men who brought it,” he said. “Each one of them had a different impact on my life to make me a better man, a better husband, a better father, a better teacher, a better coach, a better Christian. The jersey means a lot to me — don’t get me wrong — but those guys mean more.”
