HIGH POINT
Her name was Leslee Paxton. She was only 18, and she looked it.
In the spring of 1973, Leslee was finishing her freshman year at High Point College. While boys her age — probably even some she’d gone to high school with — were fighting a war in Vietnam, Leslee was fighting her own battle on the homefront, struggling with the fear and uncertainty of having a father who’d been listed as missing in action.
We don’t know what that first year of college was like for Leslee: Did she make good grades? Did she make good friends? Did she have a boyfriend? Did she pull all-nighters before exams? Did she and her roommate get along?
We don’t know any of that about Leslee’s freshman year. All we know is that she never came back for her sophomore year.
That spring was an exciting time in this country. The United States had signed the Vietnam peace agreement that January — finally extricating itself from a long, unpopular war — and by late March the withdrawal of U.S. troops was nearly complete. Even American prisoners of war were on their way home.
As families across the country anxiously watched and waited to see if their loved ones were among the hundreds of POWs coming home, Leslee watched and waited, too. The High Point Enterprise shared her story on March 25, 1973:
Leslee, an only child, lived with her mother in McLean, Virginia. Her 40-year-old father, Air Force Col. Donald E. Paxton, left for duty in Vietnam in September 1968, the day before Leslee began her freshman year in high school. Sadly, he would not be there to see his daughter graduate.
Five months into Paxton’s tour of duty — on Feb. 22, 1969 — the B-57 bomber he was piloting was shot down during a night bombing mission over Laos. The plane crashed into the jungle, and the forward air controller directing the mission reported that haze and smoke prevented him from seeing whether Paxton and his co-pilot had parachuted to safety.
Both were declared missing in action. The news devastated Paxton’s family, but “missing in action” was still better than “killed in action.” For four years, they had clung to the hope that Paxton escaped the crippled plane and was being held as a POW.
“The longest day of the whole four years was the day the peace agreement was signed in Paris,” Leslee told The Enterprise, explaining that families had been notified that they would be called as soon as the names of POWs were released, to let them know whether their loved one’s name was on the list.
“We were first given 8 o’clock (as the time we would be called),” Leslee said. “Then 11, then 1, then 3, then 5, and finally they called about midnight. The waiting was almost unbearable. Every time the phone would ring, you had mixed feelings, hoping that this would be the call saying Dad was on the list, but at the same time afraid it would be the call saying that he was not. Dad was not on it.”
Another list came out a few days later, but Paxton wasn’t on it, either.
“I’ve seen all of them return,” Leslee said. “I got up at 3 in the morning to watch.”
That must’ve been a grim scene for a teenage girl to watch, thankful for the POWs who would be reuniting with their families, but brokenhearted that her father wasn’t among them.
“Now we have to go on waiting,” Leslee continued. “They (Defense Department officials) want the North Vietnamese to account for all missing men, to investigate every possible gravesite. But I know how difficult that’s going to be — the jungle has been growing for four years.”
Leslee wondered what would happen next.
“I suppose that when all possible chances are gone, if Dad is not found, the status of missing in action will be changed to killed in action,” she said.
Decades would pass before Paxton’s family finally got an answer. In 1996, a joint U.S./Laotian investigative team traveled to the crash site in Khammouane Province, where they recovered human remains and personal effects. Four years later, U.S. investigators identified Paxton and his co-pilot, Col. Charles Macko, from the remains.
We don’t know where Leslee Paxton was in 2000, when her father’s remains were identified. She had long since left High Point College for reasons we don’t know, either. Maybe being away from her mother — when her father was already missing and presumed dead — was more than she could bear.
What we do know is that Col. Donald E. Paxton, even 53 years after his death, deserves our gratitude.
And Leslee, wherever she is, deserves peace.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.