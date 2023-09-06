HIGH POINT — Emergency calls from residents who live near the scene of a fatal shooting in a northeast High Point neighborhood Sunday night described an atmosphere of chaos as a man was sprawled in a yard, apparently dead from the gunfire.

Isaiah Rakuwn Keel, 25, of Greensboro, was killed and three High Point men were wounded in the shooting about 8:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Creekview Court, a street near Deep River Road. Keel was shot several times and died at the scene, the High Point Police Department said.

