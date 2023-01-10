Murder-suicide

Emergency 911 calls shed insight into the first moments of the murder-suicide that claimed five lives at a house on Mossy Meadow Drive in north High Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Three separate emergency 911 calls from people living in a north High Point neighborhood where a father killed his wife and three children described a young man and a woman running from home to home knocking on doors or ringing doorbells seeking help and saying someone tried to kill them.

Though police have said the two people going house to house were screaming for help, the neighbors who called 911 all calmly described to emergency dispatchers what the two had said.

