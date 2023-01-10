HIGH POINT — Three separate emergency 911 calls from people living in a north High Point neighborhood where a father killed his wife and three children described a young man and a woman running from home to home knocking on doors or ringing doorbells seeking help and saying someone tried to kill them.
Though police have said the two people going house to house were screaming for help, the neighbors who called 911 all calmly described to emergency dispatchers what the two had said.
Police say that Robert Crayton Sr., 45, of Mossy Meadow Drive shot his wife, Athalia A. Crayton, 46, son Kasin Crayton, 18, and two other children, 16 and 10, whose names police didn’t release, about 7 a.m. Saturday, and that the man and woman escaped the house before the shooting started.
One of the 911 calls says that the man was the family’s eldest son, Robert J. Crayton Jr., and another said he was wearing only basketball shorts.
One woman who lives near the Craytons’ house served as a go-between with a 911 emergency dispatcher and the two people who escaped the house. As the two stood outside the woman’s door, the dispatcher asked whether they knew the person who tried to shoot them, and the man said the shooter was his father.
As the conversation continued, police sirens could be heard in the background as officers approached.
The call ended with the neighbor telling the dispatcher that officers had arrived and were speaking with the two people.
Another woman who called 911 told the dispatcher that the two people kept ringing the doorbell and startled her, and she spoke with them only through an open window. The two then left her yard and went to another house trying to get someone else’s attention.
Another caller told a dispatcher she didn’t open her door and spoke with the two only through her digital doorbell.
Police said at Monday that Robert Crayton Sr. had a history of mental health problems, including being involuntarily committed for treatment a year ago, and that investigators may never pinpoint a reason for the murder-suicide.
