GREENSBORO — The Triad’s annual LUNGe Forward 5K Run, Walk & Celebration, a fundraiser benefiting the Lung Cancer Initiative, will be held Saturday at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive in Greensboro.
The 5K run/walk, which is open to all skill levels, will begin at 9:30 a.m.
There will also be entertainment, exhibits, music, a survivors’ breakfast and a post-race celebration. Awards will be presented at 10:40 a.m.
The event brings awareness to lung cancer, which claims more than 131,000 lives in the United States annually, more than any other cancer. In North Carolina, nearly 8,760 people are diagnosed with lung cancer annually, and the Lung Cancer Initiative estimates more than 4,750 are expected to die of the disease this year.
All proceeds will benefit the Lung Cancer Initiative’s local research, education and access programs across North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.