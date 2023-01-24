DAVIDSON COUNTY — The driver of a vehicle that crossed the center line on N.C. 109 two weeks ago, causing a head-on collision that killed a woman and her two children in Silver Valley, died on Thursday.
Robyn L Degennaro, 62, of Winston-Salem died Thursday from injuries she received in the wreck on Jan. 6, Trooper Ned Moultrie of the State Highway Patrol said.
Degennaro was driving south on N.C. 109 about one-and-half miles south of Cid Road about 8 p.m. Jan. 6 in a Toyota 4 Runner SUV when she crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound Chrysler passenger vehicle, then struck a northbound Chevrolet SUV. The Chrysler went off the road to the right, overturned and caught fire.
The three occupants of the Chrysler — Brittany Carter, 38, Ayden Palmer, 12, and Lincoln Palmer, 7 — died at the scene of the wreck.
Degennaro was flown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with severe injuries.
The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet — Brian E. Reeder, 43, of Denton and a 13-year-old passenger — were taken to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center by ambulance with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.
The Highway Patrol said Friday that Degannaro was impaired and speeding at the time of the accident.
