Brittany Carter family

Brittany Carter and her children, Lincoln Palmer, 7, and Ayden Palmer, 12, were killed in the Jan. 6 head-on collision.

 FAMILY PHOTO

DAVIDSON COUNTY — The driver of a vehicle that crossed the center line on N.C. 109 two weeks ago, causing a head-on collision that killed a woman and her two children in Silver Valley, died on Thursday.

Robyn L Degennaro, 62, of Winston-Salem died Thursday from injuries she received in the wreck on Jan. 6, Trooper Ned Moultrie of the State Highway Patrol said.

