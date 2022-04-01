HIGH POINT – Four men have been charged in an investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring based in High Point that reportedly operated in the city as well as the Trinity, Archdale and Thomasville areas.
Ricky Shawn Morris, Christopher Allen Bolling, James Vincent Kennedy Jr. and Christopher Cole Lawson face a number of property crime and drug charges as a result of the weeks-long investigation into thefts of catalytic converters – key anti-pollution devices on car exhaust systems often targeted by thieves because they contain three highly valuable metals, platinum, palladium and rhodium – as well as copper, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
In early March, Randolph investigators identified a small U-Haul truck used in the larcenies that was rented by Morris, and on March 9 both Morris and the truck were found at a residence in Sophia, southeast of Archdale, the sheriff’s office said. Also found was a utility dump trailer that had been reported stolen in High Point, and investigators learned that the High Point Police Department had identified Morris as the suspect in that theft.
During subsequent searches, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools were found inside the cab of the U-Haul, and multiple catalytic converters were found inside the back of the truck, along with related tools, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies confirmed that the suspects were using a residence on Eastward Avenue, in southern High Point near Old Thomasville Road, as their hub, the sheriff's office said. Investigators kept watch on it and a residence on nearby Bethel Drive and issued arrest warrants for Bolling, Kennedy and Lawson.
On March 10, a team that searched the Eastward Avenue house found multiple catalytic converters, backpacks containing evidence related to the thefts, and substances suspected of being methamphetamine and heroin, the sheriff's office said. Bolling and Kennedy were among six people at the house and were arrested.
As the investigation continued over the next three weeks, additional charges were filed against Bolling, Kennedy and Lawson.
Morris, 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny, attempted larceny, aiding and abetting obtaining property by false pretenses, three counts of possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor injury to personal property. His bond was set at $50,000 secured, and if he posts bond he will be under house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Bolling, 37, was charged with eight counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts, 11 counts of possession of stolen goods, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of burglary tools, five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, three counts of attempted larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods and three counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property. He also was wanted in Forsyth County on an unrelated charge of failure to appear in court. His bond was set at $46,000 secured, and if he posts bond he will be under house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Kennedy, 28, was charged with eight counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts, 11 counts of possession of stolen goods, possession of burglary tools, three counts of attempted larceny and three counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property. He also was wanted on two unrelated charges of failure to appear in court. His bond was set at $40,000 secured.
Lawson, 35, was charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts, four counts of possession of stolen goods and possession of burglary tools. His bond was set at $1,500 secured.
The investigation is continuing, and more charges may be filed, the sheriff’s office said.
