TRIAD – Three people were sentenced this week in federal court in Greensboro on charges related to what prosecutors called a major drug ring based in Mexico that operated across the country.

Jeffery Scott Jones, 59, of Wilkesboro was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 16 years in prison; Michael Dale Blackmon, 40, of Benson was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison; and Tammy Lynn Wagoner, 48, of Wilkesboro was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

