HIGH POINT — A 20-year-old man and two teenage boys have been arrested in a drive-by shooting in May that injured a 19-year-old man on a bicycle.

The injured man told police that someone in a passing vehicle shot him about 1:15 p.m. May 24 in the 600 block of Grayson Street, where officers found several shell casings, the High Point Police Department said. One of the shots hit him in the leg.