Latasha Riddick’s jaw drops after she was announced as Guilford County Schools’ Social Worker of the Year Thursday night.

 GUY LUCAS | HPE

HIGH POINT — Faculty members from three public schools in High Point were among the winners of the top awards this year in Guilford County Schools’ Celebration of Excellence.

Latasha Riddick of Penn-Griffin School for the Arts was named Social Worker of the Year.