HIGH POINT — Faculty members from three public schools in High Point were among the winners of the top awards this year in Guilford County Schools’ Celebration of Excellence.
Latasha Riddick of Penn-Griffin School for the Arts was named Social Worker of the Year.
Shana Winstead of Montlieu Academy of Technology was named Mentor Teacher of the Year. The other three finalists in this category also were from High Point schools: Kamille Dean of Andrews High School, Kelly McDuffie of Allen Jay Prep and Miya Moore of Oak View Elementary.
And Fanisha Fuller of Fairview Elementary was named Assistant Principal of the Year.
Another High Point teacher, Anita Howard of Montlieu Academy, was a finalist for Rookie Teacher of the Year.
The winners in the other categories
Teacher of the Year: Johnathan Mesa of Hunter Elementary School.
Principal of the Year: Johnita Readus of Bluford STEM Academy.
Rookie Teacher of the Year: Kenyona Bethea of Smith High School.
Counselor of the Year: Jennifer Dunlap of Sternberger Elementary School.
This year’s awards presentation was held in the auditorium at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown. The winners all will receive a new Lenovo laptop computer and a cash prize.
