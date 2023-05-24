HIGH POINT — Three teenagers were arrested Wednesday and accused in the shooting death of a 15-year old boy in early 2022.
Two of the three were charged as juveniles because they were under 18 at the time of the killing in March 2022. One, who was then 17, was charged with first-degree murder, and the other, then 16, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the High Point Police Department said.
Demont Williams Jr., who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
The 15-year-old, whose name has never been released by the High Point Police Department, was shot about 8:45 p.m. March 27 in the 800 block of Sharon Circle in the Macedonia community. No other information about the shooting has been released.
The teenager died later at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Officials said that all three suspects have been arrested several times during the last couple of years.
Williams was charged in connection with over a dozen crimes in 2022, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into occupied property, drug charges and multiple counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
