HIGH POINT — Three teenagers were arrested Wednesday and accused in the shooting death of a 15-year old boy in early 2022.

Two of the three were charged as juveniles because they were under 18 at the time of the killing in March 2022. One, who was then 17, was charged with first-degree murder, and the other, then 16, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the High Point Police Department said.

