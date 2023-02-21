HIGH POINT – Police arrested three people found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle with guns and marijuana.
Their names were not released because they are under 18 years old.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 4:20 pm
HIGH POINT – Police arrested three people found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle with guns and marijuana.
Their names were not released because they are under 18 years old.
A High Police Police Department officer on routine patrol saw the vehicle about 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Windley Street. When the officer approached it, he saw the three and multiple handguns inside, police said.
Officers seized four handguns, including one with an extended magazine and one with a drum
magazine. One of the handguns had been reported stolen. Officers also found 124 grams of
marijuana inside the vehicle, police said.
One of the three arrested is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of carrying a concealed gun and two counts of possession of a handgun by a minor.
The other two are each charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun and possession of a handgun by a minor.
The three were taken to the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.