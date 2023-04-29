HIGH POINT — A first-time political candidate who cites neighborhood crime and safety as top issues of concern plans to run for the City Council this year.
Henry Harris said his experience living in proximity to the Five Points area inspired him to seek the Ward 1 seat on the council.
“It’s a lot of gunshots that we hear night or day, and that’s the problem — we have so many young people who are playing with guns and not understanding the consequences,” Harris said. “Kids need a better outlet. You give them what they need to stimulate their minds.”
He’s the second candidate to declare publicly an intent to run in Ward 1, which includes neighborhoods around Washington Street, Cedrow Drive and the Five Points area, as well as High Point University.
Vickie McKiver, the retired director of parks and recreation for the city of Thomasville, announced her candidacy earlier this week.
Current Ward 1 Councilman Cyril Jefferson is running for mayor this year.
Candidate filing for municipal races, which are nonpartisan, opens July 7. Primaries will be held Oct. 10, and the general election is Nov. 7. All eight council seats, as well as the mayor’s position, will be on the ballot for four-year terms.
Harris said he believes crime in the ward is a symptom of larger problems around lack of economic opportunities in a part of the city that has seen grocery stores and other businesses close.
The father of a teenage son, Harris said he doesn’t allow him to walk the neighborhood after dark out of concerns about crime.
“The cops are doing their best. They’re up and down that street constantly,” he said.
He said he sees the council’s role as setting the conditions that will make the area more attractive for investment.
“Ward 1 has been waiting for a representative that focuses on the needs of the ward,” Harris said.
He said he also sees more of a role for the city to play in collaborations with human service organizations that provide youth mentorship and other outreach services. This would also help address systemic issues around poverty and crime, he said.
Growing up in foster care in New Jersey, Harris said these types of mentorships helped set him on a career path.
He’s now an assistant manager for food services at High Point University. He also owns a business that provides cleaning and other services to High Point Market showrooms.
