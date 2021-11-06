TRIAD — Here’s one bit of good news out of the COVID-19 pandemic: People drove less in North Carolina in 2020, and that helped drive down vehicle crashes by more than 13%, according to new data from the state Division of Motor Vehicles.
Fewer crashes, in turn, meant the number of people injured in collisions declined, too, by nearly 16% last year, according to the DMV data.
But at the same time, the number of people killed increased nearly 13%, to 1,658. That’s the highest number of people killed on North Carolina roads since 2007.
DMV does not break down wreck statistics for High Point, but figures for Guilford and Davidson counties largely reflected the statewide trend, while those for Randolph County did not:
• Guilford wrecks dropped by 12.1%, injuries dropped by 11.4%, and fatalities increased from 64 to 73, up 14%.
• Davidson wrecks dropped by 1.6%, injuries dropped by 8.3%, and fatalities increased from 22 to 37, up 68%.
• Randolph wrecks rose 1.8%, injuries increased by 3.4%, and fatalities dropped from 33 to 27, down 18%.
The conflicting statewide trends confound traffic safety experts.
The leading theory is that the shuttering of schools and businesses to try to curb the coronavirus resulted in fewer cars on the road, which in turn made it easier for people to speed, said Wes Kumfer, a researcher at the Highway Safety Research Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Speeding was a factor in a quarter of all highway fatalities last year, according to the DMV.
“Where speeding involvement is higher, we tend to see greater severity of crashes,” Kumfer said. “People are traveling more quickly; it just makes sense based on physics that the likelihood of death or serious injury is higher.”
People find it easier to drive faster when they have more room on city streets or the highway, said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
“Congestion, as annoying as it can be, does serve as a natural barrier to speeding,” Ezzell said. “And because there was less congestion on the roads, more people were traveling at greater speeds than they otherwise would be.”
Alcohol also may have contributed — it was a factor in about 25% of crashes statewide in 2020, up slightly from 2019. It was a factor in 6.9% of crashes in Guilford and 4.8% in Randolph, both up slightly from 2019, and 4% in Davidson, down slightly.
Another issue was a slight drop in seat belt use: 47% of those killed weren’t wearing a seat belt, up from 43% the year before.
Belt use has hovered around 90% since 2005, but it dropped last year to about 87%, enough to contribute to a higher number of deaths, said Arthur Goodwin, a psychologist who does behavioral research for the Highway Safety Research Center.
“Wearing seat belts is probably the single most important thing a person can do to protect themselves from getting injured or killed in a crash,” Goodwin said. “So even a small drop in belt use can result in pretty big increases in fatalities.”
Goodwin says there’s a strong correlation between all these factors. The people who drive at high speeds are also more likely to drive impaired and less likely to wear a seat belt.
Which brings Goodwin to another theory: Maybe the people who couldn’t, or didn’t want to, stay home during the pandemic were younger on average, he said.
“We know that younger people are more likely to be involved in speed-related crashes or are a little bit less likely to wear a seat belt,” he said. “So it could be that the driving population was just different last year.”
Whatever the explanations, the pattern has continued in 2021. Through the end of August, the number of fatal crashes had increased nearly 17% from a year earlier, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.