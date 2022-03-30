HIGH POINT – At least two people were shot Tuesday evening, one of them severely injured, during the filming of a rap video when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, police said.
Kyle Johnson, 22, of Mebane was in critical but stable condition Wednesday at Moses Cone Medical Center with a "gunshot wound to the spine," the High Point Police Department said.
The other person who was shot had not been found or identified as of Wednesday morning, police said.
The video was being filmed about 7:30 p.m. at the Pantry Fried Chicken, 2921 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, when a blue, possibly 2000s-model Nissan Xterra with gray trim drove past, going east on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said. As the Nissan turned north onto Hendrix Street, someone in the vehicle fired six to eight shots at the rap video group, striking Johnson.
Johnson was driven to the Moses Cone emergency room by his cousin, Jamel Keshon Garrett, 21, of Burlington.
Police reviewed security camera footage and saw another victim, who appeared to be a Black man in his 20s, retreat into Pantry Fried Chicken after the shooting started and fall in the kitchen area, suffering from a gunshot wound, possibly to the upper arm, police said. He left the rear of the business.
At the hospital, officers saw two handguns and two rifles inside Garrett's vehicle, and because Garrett is a convicted felon he was charged with possession of firearm by a felon and possession of weapons of mass destruction. He was released after posting $20,000 secured bond.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android to submit information.
