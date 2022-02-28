THOMASVILLE — Thomasville police have charged two teenage boys in a shooting that killed a man Feb. 19.
The names of the 16-year-old and 17-year-old were not released.
They are accused of firing shots into the house of Elvin Yomar Barbosa Jimenez, 41, of 506 Culbreth Ave. about 7:45 p.m. Feb. 19, the Thomasville Police Department said. Witnesses told police the shots came from outside the residence near the roadway.
Police detectives arrested the 16-year-old on Feb. 21 and the 17-year-old on Feb. 22, police said. The arrests were not publicly announced until Monday.
Police have not said what the reason for the shooting was, but "the investigation has revealed this was not a random act," the police press release said.
The 16-year-old was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a minor, and having no operator’s license. No information about the drug charges was released.
The 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Both teens were being held in the Alexander Juvenile Detention Center in Taylorsville.
Jimenez's death was the first homicide in Thomasville since Feb. 1, 2021.
