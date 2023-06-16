GUILFORD COUNTY — Twin red pandas born in Greensboro went on public display for the first time on Thursday.
The baby boy and girl at the Greensboro Science Center each are about the size of a human hand, according to Kelly Rauch, the lead keeper.
“We are so excited to have two cubs this time because they can play with each other and grow up together,” Rauch said in a news release. “Watching them interact should be a lot of fun for everyone.”
Visitors can get a peek in the nursery at the center’s Shearer Animal Hospital.
“In addition to viewing the cubs through the surgery window, guests are invited to watch feedings,” which are expected to be at 11:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. but could change, officials wrote in a Facebook post.
The births were announced more than two weeks after red panda mom Usha and dad Tai welcomed the cubs into the world May 26. The twins — which hadn’t been named as of June 14 — are the second litter born at the science center.
Last June, the red panda parents welcomed a baby boy named Ravi. The science center said it decided to hand-rear that cub because Usha has killed her cubs before, something that red pandas sometimes do.
Now, the center also is taking the same precautions with these two newborns.
The center said the twins were born weighing less than a quarter of a pound but could grow to be up to 17 pounds. Red pandas live in the wild in parts of Asia and are considered an endangered species.
“Their personalities are already starting to shine through,” Rauch wrote. “The male is always looking for his sister after their feeds, while the female is independent and has a lot to say.”
— Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.
