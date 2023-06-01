HPTNWS-06-01-23 WRECK.jpg

A road sign and debris litter the playground area at First Presbyterian Church following Tuesday’s crash.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Two men have been arrested and charged following a car crash at First Presbyterian Church early Tuesday morning.

Izaiah Lozano, 21, was charged with hit-and-run with property damage, driving without an operator license and reckless driving. Joshua Schroll, 29, was charged with driving while impaired and driving without a license.

