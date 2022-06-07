THOMASVILLE – Two people were found dead after a fire destroyed a house Monday night.
The names of the two people were not released Tuesday while officials notify next of kin.
A neighbor reported the fire at 107 Carolina Ave. about 9:20 p.m., Thomasville Fire and Rescue said.
Firefighters arrived to find the single-family house was fully engulfed, flames shooting through the partially collapsed roof, and the fire was hot enough to melt siding on a neighboring house, a press release said.
Firefighters were not able to get into the house until the fire was brought under control, the press release said.
The cause of the fire and where it started were being investigated jointly by the Thomasville Fire Marshal’s Office, Davidson County Fire Marshal’s Office, N.C. Office of the State Fire Marshal, and Thomasville Police Department.
In addition to the two people who were found dead, a third person lived at the house. The American Red Cross was helping him find a place to stay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.