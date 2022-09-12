THOMASVILLE – Two people were arrested last week after a multi-agency drug investigation that found heroin and a large amount of methamphetamine, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office – with the help of the Thomasville Police Department, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation – concluded the investigation by executing a search warrant at a house on Turnpike Road in Thomasville, a sheriff's office press release said. During the search, investigators found nearly three ounces of heroin and 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine. They also seized a firearm and cash.

