Two High Point-area residents facing criminal charges in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol now also are included in a federal civil lawsuit filed by the attorney general for the District of Columbia.
Attorney General Karl Racine filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and 31 members of those groups in an effort to recover the millions of dollars the city spent to defend the Capitol on Jan. 6, plus damages for property destruction and injuries to police.
“If it so happens we bankrupt them, that’s a good day,” he said at a press conference in Washington.
Among the individuals named are Charles “Charley” Donohoe of Kernersville, a regional leader of the Proud Boys, and Laura Lee Steele of Thomasville, who federal prosecutors have said joined the Oath Keepers militia group just days before the riot. Also among the defendants in the lawsuit is Steele’s brother, Graydon Young of Florida, who urged her to join the Oath Keepers.
Donohoe is in jail while awaiting trial, but Steele is at her home. Unlike Steele, Young has entered a plea agreement and is aiding prosecutors in the criminal Jan. 6 cases.
The lawsuit says that the two groups conspired “to terrorize the District” and block certification of the results of the presidential election. It calls their actions “a coordinated act of domestic terrorism.”
“In the wake of this assault, the Capitol was left in shambles, with the District left to deal with the aftermath of the violent disruption to what should have been the peaceful transition of presidential power,” the lawsuit says.
Also on Tuesday, Judge Timothy Kelly told attorneys for Donohoe and three other Proud Boys during a videoconference hearing that he is rejecting an argument that the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding is fatally flawed and must be dismissed. He said he will file a written opinion explaining his decision by the end of the week.
Attorneys for numerous Jan. 6 defendants have argued that based on how the term “official proceeding” has historically been used in federal law, and based on the history of the specific statute being used, the charge was improper and had to be dismissed.
Kelly and other judges have been working since September to craft a ruling. Legal analysts over the past few weeks said they anticipated a decision soon and expected one judge’s ruling would be quickly followed by similar rulings in other Jan. 6 cases.
Kelly said it took this long to craft a ruling because “it was a very complex motion to resolve.”
Kelly also set a hearing for Jan. 11 to discuss whether Donohoe and the other three Proud Boys leaders charged with him are able while behind bars to get adequate access to review electronic evidence to help their attorneys prepare for a trial, currently tentatively scheduled for May.
Kelly said that if access problems can’t be resolved, he will consider either transferring the defendants to the District of Columbia Jail, where many other Jan. 6 defendants are being held, or else releasing them to home detention with tight restrictions.
“It (release) may well be warranted, but I certainly can’t concede that right now,” he said.
