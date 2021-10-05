JAMESTOWN — Incumbent Lynn Montgomery and challenger Robert Frederick triumphed in the Jamestown mayoral primary on Tuesday, earning a chance to face off against each other in the Nov. 2 general election.
Montgomery, the two-term mayor, far outpaced her two opponents. She got 218 votes, or 76%.
Frederick advanced to the general election by receiving 66 votes, or 23%, according to unofficial returns from the Guilford County Board of Elections. Michael Young got three votes, or 1%.
The primary was held to eliminate one candidate in the contest for the top elected post in the town situated between High Point and Greensboro.
The primary sets up a rematch of the last contest for Jamestown mayor in 2019. Montgomery, a former councilwoman, defeated Frederick by capturing 71% of the general election vote.
In the general election, Jamestown voters also will decide the winners for all four seats on Town Council.
Seven candidates filed for the Jamestown Town Council race, including all incumbents. Councilmembers John Capes, Rebecca Mann Rayborn, Martha Stafford Wolfe and Lawrence Straughn are joined on the ballot by challengers Dave Cohen, Al Stewart and Darren Myers.
The Jamestown mayoral contest was the only primary for the fall elections in the greater High Point area. Thomasville, Trinity and Kernersville will join Jamestown next month in holding contested municipal general elections.
High Point and Archdale won’t hold local elections this fall.
High Point mayoral and council races will take place in 2023 on a new schedule of four-year terms, while Archdale is among a handful of North Carolina cities and towns holding local elections in even-numbered years, meaning its next contests will take place in 2022.
