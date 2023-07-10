DAVIDSON COUNTY - A High Point man and a Thomasville man were arrested in Davidson County on Friday in unrelated investigations of reported sexual abuse of minors.

Avery Nickolas Rabon, 23, of High Point was charged with one count of felony first-degree statutory rape, one count of felony first-degree statutory sex offense, and one count of felony indecent liberties with a minor. His bond was set at $250,000 secured.