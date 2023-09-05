ASDFASDFDASFADSF

Addressing the crowd at the groundbreaking ceremony, Siloam Pastor Scott Davis, standing nearest to the podium, asks two other area ministers, the Rev. Ronald Thompson, center, and the Rev. Claudie Harrison, to pray for the church.

 SPECIAL | HPE

DENTON — The members of Siloam Church never questioned why a fire that destroyed the church in 2018 happened or whether they would rebuild.

About 30 members gathered last week to celebrate a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of a new church building for their nearly 190-year-old congregation on N.C. 47 east near the Davidson-Randolph county line.