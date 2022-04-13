HIGH POINT — Drew Haire put sweat equity into his support for downtown High Point.
Last week at the new downtown location for his business, RUD Fleet Corp., he completed 10,616 pushups in eight hours in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record of 14,444, which was set last year in Australia.
While Haire fell short of the record, his efforts raised $5,650 for Forward High Point, a nonprofit agency that works to develop the downtown area.
“Aside from the record, my goal was to bring people downtown and bring awareness to the revitalization efforts,” Haire said. “There are many individuals and organizations who are working to make downtown a center of activity, and this was one way that I could aid in that effort. It is a goal of mine to have a positive impact on my environment, and this event was a way for us to positively impact our downtown.”
Haire said he chose April 7 to attempt the record because he uses this day each year to “physically and mentally challenge” himself, running 100 miles in just over 21 hours on this date last year.
RUD Fleet Corp., a business-to-business transportation services company, recently moved its corporate office from Eastchester Drive to 209 N. Main St., a former bank branch and furniture store that had been vacant for several years.
Haire invited the public to the new office to watch his record attempt, which was also streamed live on the internet.
Representatives from local fitness studios were on hand to audit each pushup.
Donations came in from individuals online, and spectators were able to sponsor various sets of pushups, purchase custom gym towels and contribute money in other ways, with all donations directly benefiting Forward High Point.
