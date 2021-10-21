ARCHDALE – Someone who bought a Powerball lottery ticket in Archdale has won $1 million, the NC Education Lottery announced.
The person purchased the $2 ticket at the Circle K on North Main Street and matched the numbers on all five white balls, 7-29-36-41-43, to win $1 million, the largest prize nationally from this drawing.
The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.
The drawing also produced a $50,000 win in North Carolina for someone who bought a $2 ticket at the Mina Minimart on N.C. 39 South in Henderson.
The two winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.
Since no one won Wednesday’s jackpot, the jackpot climbs to $86 million as an annuity prize or $60.9 million cash for Saturday’s drawing. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.