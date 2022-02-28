THOMASVILLE – A driver was killed after turning into the path of an oncoming train Saturday night, police said.
The Thomasville Police Department did not release the person's name or say whether it was a man or a woman.
The person was driving a 2013 Ford Focus south on Turner Street about 8:15 a.m., crossed Main Street, turned right at the railroad crossing and drove west onto the tracks, police said. Then the car was hit by Amtrak Northbound Train 78, which was traveling from Charlotte to Raleigh with 54 passengers and three crew members.
No other injuries were reported.
Police said the train was going between 65 and 70 mph.
Officers are working to identify the driver. An autopsy by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled for Tuesday.
